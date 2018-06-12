Home of Spybot, Your Digital Identity Protection

Welcome to Safer-Networking
For the past twenty years, Safer-Networking in Greystones, Ireland has been home to the award winning Spybot – Search & Destroy and more tools protecting your files from malware, your identity from being tracked, revealing breaches of your personal data and more.Read more about the history of Spybot…
Who We Are
At Safer-Networking, we are pioneers in cybersecurity, dedicated to protecting your digital life. Founded on the principles of privacy and security, we offer cutting-edge anti-spyware and anti-virus solutions tailored to individuals, our flagship product, Spybot – Search & Destroy, is trusted globally for its robust protection against spyware, malware, and other online threats.
Safer-Networking’s ongoing dedication to innovation and regular updates ensures their users are always protected against the latest threats. Their expert team of developers works tirelessly around the clock to identify and respond to the newest forms of malware. When you choose Spybot, you’re not just getting a product; you’re partnering with a company that has a proven track record of defending user privacy and protecting systems worldwide.
Why Use Spybot?
For over two decades, we have empowered millions of users worldwide to secure their systems, preserve their privacy, and navigate the digital world confidently. With a mission to deliver advanced, user-friendly cybersecurity tools, we combine innovation, expertise, and a deep commitment to your online safety.
Trust Safer-Networking because they prioritize your privacy and security over everything else, offering tools that you can count on in a world of ever-evolving digital threats.
