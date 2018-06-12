Home of Spybot, Your Digital Identity Protection

Welcome to Safer-Networking

The Home of Spybot

A round Spybot logo badge

For the past twenty years, Safer-Networking in Greystones, Ireland has been home to the award winning Spybot – Search & Destroy and more tools protecting your files from malware, your identity from being tracked, revealing breaches of your personal data and more.

Read more about the history of Spybot…
Product Icon
Privacy
Your Privacy First! Stops all kinds of telemetry.
Product Icon
Security
Our best anti-spyware on top of award winning anti-virus
Product Icon
Identity
Get to know who knows you!
Anti-Spyware
Anti-Virus
Anti-Tracking
Anti-Rootkit
Immunization
Protected Repair Environment
Scriptable
Get more than just an antivirus!
Downloaded more than 500,000,000 times!
Learn more…Download Spybot Free
#1 Privacy Protection tool
Take Control of your Data Today!
Spybot Anti-Beacon Icon
Stop Microsoft and third parties transmitting your data!
Learn more…Download Anti-Beacon Free

Check for breaches now!

We will not store your data, and will use it only once to look it up on our breaches database.

Please try again!

An error occured while trying to look for breaches.

Please wait a moment…

We are looking up your account in our extensive list of data breaches, results will appear in a moment…

Oh no – your account was part of ? breaches!

    Get Help

    Congratulations!

    Your account does not appear in any of the breaches we know. Want to try with a different account?

    Spybot Identity Monitor Logo

    Secure Your Identity Today

    Learn more…Download

    Buy now!

    If you want your work or private life to be protected, get your copy now!

    Latest News

    Who We Are

    At Safer-Networking, we are pioneers in cybersecurity, dedicated to protecting your digital life. Founded on the principles of privacy and security, we offer cutting-edge anti-spyware and anti-virus solutions tailored to individuals, our flagship product, Spybot – Search & Destroy, is trusted globally for its robust protection against spyware, malware, and other online threats.

    Safer-Networking’s ongoing dedication to innovation and regular updates ensures their users are always protected against the latest threats. Their expert team of developers works tirelessly around the clock to identify and respond to the newest forms of malware. When you choose Spybot, you’re not just getting a product; you’re partnering with a company that has a proven track record of defending user privacy and protecting systems worldwide.

    Why Use Spybot?

    For over two decades, we have empowered millions of users worldwide to secure their systems, preserve their privacy, and navigate the digital world confidently. With a mission to deliver advanced, user-friendly cybersecurity tools, we combine innovation, expertise, and a deep commitment to your online safety.

    Trust Safer-Networking because they prioritize your privacy and security over everything else, offering tools that you can count on in a world of ever-evolving digital threats.

    Our products

    Safer-Networking provides key tools for safeguarding digital privacy and security. Here’s a choice of our favorite ones:

    Product Image
    Spybot Search & Destroy
    Our best anti-spyware on top of award winning anti-virus.
    Screenshot of software.⤓ Download
    Product Image
    Spybot Anti-Beacon
    Your Privacy First! Stops all kinds of telemetry.
    Screenshot of software.⤓ Download
    Product Image
    Spybot Identity Monitor
    Get to know who knows you!
    Screenshot of software.⤓ Download
    Product Image
    Spybot Track Shredder
    Clean up after yourself.
    Screenshot of software.⤓ Download
    Product Image
    FileAlyzer
    Forensic file analysis
    ⤓ Download
    Product Image
    RegAlyzer
    Registry Editor with tabs, power search, live bookmarks and tweak documentation.
    ⤓ Download
    Product Image
    BrowsAlyzer
    Dive deep into the content your browsers store.
    ⤓ Download

    An arrow pointing up